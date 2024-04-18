Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

