River Road Asset Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,033 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in APi Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on APG

APi Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.