Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 3,540 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 84,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 80,981 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $694,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BHK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 11,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,961. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

