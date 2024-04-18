Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

