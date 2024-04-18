Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 690,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 190,990 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 749,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 155,866 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,000.

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 125,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

