iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $502.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,430. The firm has a market cap of $430.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

