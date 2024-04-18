NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 12th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 25.52.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile
