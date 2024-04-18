River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARW opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

