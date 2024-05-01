Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Exelixis Stock Performance
Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,132. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.
Insider Activity
In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.