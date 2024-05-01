Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,132. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.