Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Update

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

