Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Acquires $199,607.40 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 26,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,443. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $344.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPB. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

