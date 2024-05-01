Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Acquires $199,607.40 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 26,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,443. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $344.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.
Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPB. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
