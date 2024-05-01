Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Richard Miller Acquires 54,000 Shares

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($24,419.04).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of LON TLW traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37 ($0.46). 5,163,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.20. The stock has a market cap of £540.20 million, a P/E ratio of -631.67, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. Tullow Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.94 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.