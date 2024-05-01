Insider Buying: Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Buys 16,573 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,042,204 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,138.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 209,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 338,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 322,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 89.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 272,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 128,933 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

