Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 509,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 75,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,383. The firm has a market cap of $547.41 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

