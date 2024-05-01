NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 135,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,076. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

