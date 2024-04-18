J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.