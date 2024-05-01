Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.