Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group updated its FY24 guidance to $8.20-8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.200-8.350 EPS.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,659. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

