Stifel Nicolaus Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $54.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CZR. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 4.7 %

CZR stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.