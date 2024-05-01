Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.09 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,052. Root has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

