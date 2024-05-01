Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. 276,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

