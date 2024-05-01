Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Grows By 15.4%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Banzai International Price Performance

NASDAQ BNZI opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Banzai International has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Banzai International in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

