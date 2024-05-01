Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of OCSL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,463. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 145.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCSL
Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending
In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oaktree Specialty Lending
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.