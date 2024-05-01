JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $36.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WERN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

WERN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 580,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.1% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 306,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

