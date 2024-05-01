Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 1,026 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £2,431.62 ($3,054.42).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Henrietta Baldock acquired 958 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,056.55).

On Friday, March 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,052.88).

LON LGEN traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 235.30 ($2.96). 5,971,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.92. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 259 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,361.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 14.63 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 28,571.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.22) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.80 ($3.87).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

