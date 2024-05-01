Philip Bowman Purchases 50,000 Shares of SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bowman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.84 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,000.00 ($93,421.05).

Philip Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Philip Bowman bought 13,736 shares of SKY Network Television stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,460.80 ($25,303.16).

SKY Network Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SKY Network Television Cuts Dividend

SKY Network Television Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. SKY Network Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

