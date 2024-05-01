Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. 684,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

