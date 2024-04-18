Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MetLife by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $74.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

