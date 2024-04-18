Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $579,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.