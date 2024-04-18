Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,750 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1,312.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.82 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Put Credit Spreads
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can Netflix Stock Continue Into All-Time Highs After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.