Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,750 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1,312.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.82 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

