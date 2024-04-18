Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 2,082,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,889,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

