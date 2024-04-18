Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.72 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,381 shares of company stock worth $928,002 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

