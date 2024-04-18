Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.77 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCC. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,404,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WESCO International by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $154.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

