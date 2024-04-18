Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $256.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.31 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.