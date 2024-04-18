Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 11,344 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $4,272,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

