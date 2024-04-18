Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.36 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average of $195.82.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.