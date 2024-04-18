Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.31

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 57886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aimia from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$219.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

