Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.