Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,432 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

