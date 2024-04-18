Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 895 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 895 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $214.92 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

