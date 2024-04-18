First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%.
First Community Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. First Community has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.43.
First Community Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
