Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.67) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($23.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,606.11 ($19.99).
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
