Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,861,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

