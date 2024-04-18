Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,248,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

