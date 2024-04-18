Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HDB opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.