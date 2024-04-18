Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

