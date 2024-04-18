Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 954 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Down 1.6 %

RLI stock opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.