Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Declares Dividend of GBX 62.90

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.79) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,156 ($39.64) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,886.96, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,240.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,369.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,725.98). 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

