VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
