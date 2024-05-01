VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.