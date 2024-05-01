Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $143.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $839,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 928,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,432,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,336,392. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

